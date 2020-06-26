A political scientist with the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has described the verdict of the Supreme Court on the case between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Democratic Congress(NDC) as not “conciliatory”, noting that the decision is a winner-takes-all decision.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision on Thursday ruled that the EC has the power to compile a new register.

This comes after a private citizen, Mark Takyi-Banson and the opposition NDC filed cases in court asking that it stops the EC from compiling the register or allow the use of the birth certificate and voters’ identity card by prospective voters as proof of identification.

Reacting to this, Prof. Gyampo said: “I was expecting the Supreme Court ruling to be conciliatory. But as far as I am concerned, it’s a Winner-Takes-All decision. The EC will compile a new register and you cannot use any old Voter ID Card as source document for registration, finito!”