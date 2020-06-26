Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kojo Kyerematen, has outlined some safety measures organisations must follow to curb the spread of coronavirus in workplaces.

This comes after Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah disclosed that most COVID-19 cases are now being recorded from workplaces.

Mr Kyeramaten outlined these measures while addressing a news conference on Thursday as part of measures to curb spread of the virus.

“Stop employees with mild cough or fever from coming to work and schedule work by breaking the workforce into shifts. Also, limit in-house meetings as much as possible and use online conference platforms,” he urged.

He stressed organisations must endeavour to adopt arrangements in line with the social distancing protocols.

“Employers should allow staff to work virtually if possible. Obviously, with most industrial establishments, you need to be on the top floor, but particularly for administrative staff, it should be possible for you to help them work virtually.

“Also, factories and enterprises with more than 29 employees are required to provide a registered nurse on-site,” he noted.