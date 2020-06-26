

Economic and Social Policy think tank, IMANI Africa, says it respects but disagrees with the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling on the case between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Democratic Congress.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday, Franklin Cudjoe, president of the think tank, said the ruling by the SC has affirmed the misuse of discretionary powers by the apex court.

According to Mr Cudjoe, the entire processes leading to the compilation of the new voters’ register have been hugely discredited and so it’s a shame the SC gave a ruling in favour of the EC.



He added that the think tank’s position on the issue has not changed even after the ruling by the apex court, saying it will continue to speak on how the entire electoral process has been hugely discredited.



It’s a shame that the SC has accepted this shambolic process, we respect the SC but disagree with its ruling, he further intimated.