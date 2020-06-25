Former President John Mahama has expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court ruling on the compilation of a new Voters Register for the December polls.

According to him, the decision by the Court to deny their request for the old voters idenity card to be used was part of a grand scheme to retain President Nana Akufo-Addo in power.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in a unanimous decision, ruled that the Electoral Commission (EC) has the power to compile a new register and urged it to go ahead and compile the new register with the Ghana Card, passport and guarantors.

But, addressing the nation in Accra, the former President said such communist inferior tactics to disenfranchise the citizenry “is a mark of a desperate leader who has failed the people.”

This notwithstanding, Mr Mahama urged Ghanaians, especially supporters of the NDC to turn up in their numbers to register.

Given the poor track record of the Akufo-Addo government, he is certain Ghanaians will show the NPP the exit in the December polls.

“No politically engineered register can save this failed government from defeat. With or without a new voters register, the NDC shall win the elections by the grace of God,” he said.