A 63 year old man, Mahama Issahaku Gonje has been arrested by police in the Norther Region for defiling three girls at Shishagu, suburb of Tamale.

The culprit allegedly ended up impregnating one of the girls, aged 13.

The other two are 14 and 15 years old, respectively.

Mahama Issahaku a traditional guitarist who has two wives, eight children and 13 grandchildren is said to have had intercourse with all the three at different times.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Kwabena Otuo Acheampong told JoyNews parents of the 13-year-old found she was pregnant and when she was quizzed about how it happened, she mentioned Gonje.

He said the other two girls also narrated how they also suffered in his hands.

The Regional Crime Officer said the medical reports have confirmed all three girls have had their hymen torn due to the incident.