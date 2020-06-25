The Supreme Court has, in a unanimous decision, ruled that the Electoral Commission (EC) has the power to compile a new Voters Register.

Private citizen Mark Takyi-Banson and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed the case in court to ask that it stops the EC from compiling the register or allow the use of the birth certificate and voter’s identity card by prospective voters as proof of identification.

Decision and orders

The court in its decision held that the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.

Read the full ruling below: