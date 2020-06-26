A New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant has petitioned the National Executive Council to annul and re-run the Mampong primary.

Benjamin Arthur’s petition follows what he described as “the injustice, unfair treatment” meted out to him and “the violation of the rules and regulations meant for running the primaries.”

According to him, the photo album used in conducting the primary was in violation of Articles 34 and 39 (f) of the Rules and Regulations Act in the party’s constitution as a result of the removal and replacement of certain delegates in the register.

He said although he and another aspiring Member Parliament, as well as other affected polling station executives, had petitioned against the use of that photo album, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“There was the assurance that the right album will be used and that we should wait for the album being brought from National (John Boadu) for exhibition and comments,” however this too had proven futile as, on June 18, the wrong album was served by the Ashanti Regional Secretariat.

Below is the full statement: