Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, Fred Pappoe, has said the Kurt Okraku- led administration is on the right path.

The country’s football governing body has come under pressure following the suspension of football indefinitely since mid-March.

Clubs in the country are agitating over lack of funds to maintain their teams.

The government has extended the ban of contact sports until July 31.

According to the Great Olympics Board Member, Mr Okraku’s administration is doing its best in what he described as a strange period for football.

“They are not off track. We must appreciate that we are operating in an environment which is unprecedented,” he told Luv FM.

“Nobody has got the experience of managing football in a pandemic era before, nobody in this world.

“So definitely, they are doing what needs to be done.

“At any point in time, there’s always room for more, but I think in terms of being on course, they are doing well.

“You will naturally make one or two mistakes here and there, but you correct yourself and still keep going.

“I’ll say that they are doing well, they are doing their best.”

The return date for the Ghana Premier League is still unknown, with a ban on football still in effect.

The GFA will make a decision on the future of the current season on June 30.