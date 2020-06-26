The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scored the Akufo-Addo-led-government 17% on the delivery of campaign promises made to the Volta Region.

The opposition party asserted that out of 17 campaign promises, only three have been delivered in the three-and-a-half-year administration of the governing New Patriotic Party.

The NDC Volta Regional Communications Officer, Kafui Agbleze, indicated that President Akufo-Addo’s failure to deliver on his promises clearly indicates he is not committed to ”marrying the region” as he touted during the 2016 electioneering.

“I will be very very charitable in my presentation and with what I have done so far to give his excellency President Akufo-Addo with the promises that he has made to the people of the region and what he has done so far 17%,” he said when speaking at a press encounter in Ho.

“And if he [President Akufo-Addo] should sit in a classroom and he’s gotten 17%, definitely this is a failed score”, Mr Agbleze added.

He further indicated that the government failed to deliver on the One-District-One-Factory, construction of the Keta Harbour, and a landing site and storage facility in Keta, completion of the Eastern Corridor Road and disbursement of $1 million per constituency promises.

He, however, indicated that the government is delivering on the promises of rehabilitating the “severely damaged” 90km Ho-Aflao road as “spot patching is going albeit very slowly,”

He explained that “out of the 18 districts and municipalities in the region, they have only done three [warehouses] and these can be located in Ketu North, Ho and Hohoe Municipalities.”

Mr Agbleze, therefore, asserted that “it is very obvious that people of the region will turn out in their numbers to vote massively for John Mahama because of his unprecedented record in developing the Volta Region.”