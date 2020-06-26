Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, have signed a contract with K.A. Estate Limited for the commencement of the Pobiman Academy Project.

The agreement was signed on Friday at the secretariat of the club.

A club official statement reads: “Accra Hearts of Oak have signed an agreement with local contractors K. A. Estate Limited for the commencement of the Pobiman Academy Project.

“The local firm will start the grounds work (sub-structure only) and will work in partnership with the Turkish contractors.”

Accra Hearts of Oak have signed an agreement with local contractors K. A. Estate Limited for the commencement of the Pobiman Academy Project. The local firm will start the grounds work (substructure only) and will work in partnership with the Turkish contractors.

🔴💛🔵#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/EPQcUkQGH4 — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 26, 2020

Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Academy Project is contracted to Turkish construction company Prefabex Yapı.

READ ALSO

In August last year, Hearts of Oak Board of Directors reached a deal with Turkish construction firm Prefabex Yapı to work on the Pobiman Academy project.

Board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, recently gave a hint that the project is about commencing anytime soon and today the club has announced that they’ve come into consensus with a local contractor who will work hand-in-hand with Turkish based contractors in ensuring the project is built.

The local firm will start the grounds work in partnership with Turkish firm Prefabex.