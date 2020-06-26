A former Board Member of Asante Kotoko has backed Nana Yaw Amponsah for Chief Executive Officer (CEO) job, describing him as “a guy with great ideas.”

The Ghana Premier League giants are in search for a new CEO following the dissolution of their management team led by George Amoako.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential candidate, has held talks with the hierarchy of the club for the vacant position.

According to Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere who served as a Board Member under the Dr K.K. Sarpong regime, the Phar Rangers chief is competent enough to hold one of the high offices in Ghana football.

Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere

“I followed and listened to him a couple of times during the GFA election campaign,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“He’s a guy of ideas, very great ideas and if he gets the needed support he will succeed.

“It will serve as a great opportunity for him because it’s going to open bigger doors for him and also raise the bar for him,” he added.