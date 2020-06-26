

Commissioner for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, has cautioned the Electoral Commission (EC) against disenfranchising some eligible voters in its upcoming registration exercise.



He urged the EC to ensure that all qualified voters get the opportunity to register in the registration exercise which commences June 30.



No qualified voter should be disenfranchised in the upcoming exercise, the EC must ensure adequate measures are put in place to capture the data of all qualified voters following the Supreme Court’s ruling, he noted.



Mr Whittal also charged the Commission to have a backup plan to replace all faulty BVDs during the registration exercise.



Speaking further at a meeting held by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Whittal also charged the EC to build consensus with all relevant stakeholders for a successful 2020 elections.