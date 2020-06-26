Individuals behind the demolition of a building belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in the Greater Accra Region have been identified.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, headed by Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, made this known via a press statement on Friday, June 26, 2020.

In the press statement, the Minister reiterated the government’s stance to punish the perpetrators behind the demolition.

The Minister also debunked earlier reports that the demolished building was on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission, stating that although it belonged to the High Commission, it was not situated on the Commission’s premises.

