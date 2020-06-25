Ghana has recorded 459 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total tally to 15,472 with recoveries at 11, 433 and 95 deaths.

The new cases were reported in 34 districts within nine regions across the country.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, announced this at a press briefing on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

“Currently, as of today, we have recorded 15,472 cumulative cases. Out of this, 9,146 has come from enhanced contact tracing, 6,327 from general surveillance which is for those who present symptoms which suggest that they may be positive.

“Of this 15,472, 11,433 have recovered and are home or at their workplaces,” he said.

However, he stressed there are about 22 people with severe cases, six are critical, and 95 deaths so the total active cases are 3,947.