Parts of Accra were shaken by a fleeting earth tremor Wednesday night which threw residents into fear and panic.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it recorded a magnitude of 4.0 with a 10.0-kilometre depth at 10:53 pm and occurred at 6 km from Gbawe in Accra.

It was felt three times in the space of 10 minutes and shook buildings, creating panic among residents.

Many residents reported on social media that they felt the earth shaking on Wednesday night, June 24, 2020.