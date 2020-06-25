Controversial politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has described President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s decision to consolidate some banks as his biggest legacy.

According to Mr Agyapong, though people will try to score political points due to the job losses that were recorded, it supersedes the free Senior High School programme.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV, he said though the outcome is regrettable, it was for the good of the country, adding that he must be applauded.

“If Akufo-Addo had not come in to save these banks 4.6 million depositors would have lost their money. Can you compare 4.6 million depositors to the 3,000 people we’re talking about?” he quizzed.

The Bank of Ghana in 2018 announced the creation of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited to take over some struggling banks in the country.

Royal Bank, Beige Capital, Sovereign Bank, Construction Bank and uniBank were four financial institutions that had allegedly run into liquidity challenges.

The government made 450m cedis available for the Consolidated Bank as starting capital.