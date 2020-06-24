Tough-talking politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has named Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku- Prempeh as Ghana’s best minister.

According to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, NAPO, as he is popularly known, is his favourite under the Akufo-Addo-led government due to the high level of competence he has demonstrated these past years he assumed office.

“For the minister to survive at the controversial ministry for almost four years without demonstrations from teacher unions, TUC among others, I think he has done well.

“It speaks volumes of his competence and hard work to deserve the honour as the best among president Akufo-Addo’s ministers,” he lauded on Accra-based Metro TV.

Going further, he disclosed that the minister, who doubles as the Manhyia South MP, has gained some goodwill with party supporters who always testify about his good works.

“Wherever I go, the party people name NAPO as the best performing and favourite minister; they say he takes good care of them and respects them,” he testified.