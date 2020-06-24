The Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency in the Eastern Region has been admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Science (UGMC) over a possible infection of Covid-19.

Mr Botwe via a press statement confirmed his admission at the medical centre.

This is to inform the general public that I am currently on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre upon feeling unwell earlier this week, the statement read.

The lawmaker said he will endeavour to update the general public on how he is faring at the medical centre.