The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has opened up on heartbreaks he suffered growing up as a young man.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM, he recounted he had to cry on several occasions because women turned down his proposal.

However, he hilariously disclosed some of these women are now chasing him with relationship applications.

He said over time he realised that most of the women he cried over were not worthy of his love.

Watch the video below: