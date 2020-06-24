Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sam Pyne, has described as legal the election held in the Asante Akyem North constituency.

According to him, they did not flout any law prior to the election.

Some 145 delegates, whose names were removed from the register, filed for an injunction to stop the elections.

But the constituency executives went ahead to conduct the elections claiming they did not receive any court order.

After polls on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi, won with former MP, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang getting just one vote.

Mr Baah, who was assured the elections will not be held, is seeking legal redress.

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne

But Mr Pyne on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said they did not err in conducting the elections.

He maintained that elections have been held in all 47 constituencies in the Ashanti region.

“I have submitted my report on the primaries to the national headquarters and Asante Akyem North is captured,” the NPP Ashanti Regional scribe said.

Anyone who is aggrieved, Mr Pyne urged, should use the internal mechanisms in the party to get redress.

