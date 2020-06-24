Aduana Stars forward Yahaya Mohammed has advised footballers to stay disciplined during the football break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Football in Ghana has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to him, the break period has affected players in diverse ways and it will take only those who are professionals to get back into shape when the league restarts.

“This is the time players have to be disciplined by training as professional players,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nites Show.

“They do not have to wait before football restarts before they start to train.

“If football starts that is where we will see those who are professionals,” he added.

Yahaya Mohammed

The 33-year-old also appealed to the government to ease restrictions on football clubs and allow them to begin training.

“We hope the government can allow teams to begin training by adhering to the protocols, but for us playing games that one should be put on hold for now,” he said.

He is among Ghanaian footballers who have joined the call for the current season to be truncated amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to crown Aduana Stars league champions if the season is canceled.

The GFA will make a decision on the future of the league on June 30.