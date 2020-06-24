Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern region, Fuseini Bashir Alhassan, has accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of being behind the defeat of some 40 incumbent MPs in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

According to the legislator, the ‘Jubilee House’ sponsored the newly elected parliamentary candidates to defeat the ‘more experienced’ MPs.

Speaking to Adom News’ Abednego Asante Asiedu, Mr Fuseini described the act by the presidency as unacceptable and condemnable.

The presidency used the Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior, Bryan Acheampong to influence delegates with goodies to get rid of the incumbent MPs perceived to be ‘anti-Akufo-Addo, he stated.

I mean the defeat of the likes of Dr Mark Assibey Yeboah, Fredrick Opare-Ansah, Seth Kwame Acheampong and Daniel Okyeam Aboagye forms part of the government’s grand scheme, he further intimated.