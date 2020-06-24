Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter, Anell Agyapong, has reacted to her father’s decision not to accept her emotional apology on Father’s Day.

As reported earlier, she issued an unqualified apology to Mr Agyapong for disrespecting him.

She indicated she had stopped being a bad daughter and had now changed her ways for the better.

She prayed that her father would find her worthy as a daughter, have mercy and help deliver her from herself.

Reacting to her daughter’s apology, Mr Agyapong rather insulted her.

According to the politician, he is not ready to forgive his daughter for bringing him so much shame. During a live interview, Mr Agyapong said his daughter’s apology was a bait to lure him to pay her fees.

Now, she has responded to her father’s decision to spend his money on ‘ashawos’ instead of paying her fees.

She wrote: “Such wise words!.”

