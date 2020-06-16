A video of one Moira Dawson-Williams, who identified herself as the mother of one of Kennedy Agyapong‘s daughter, who has reportedly gone astray, has popped up.

Madam Dawson-Williams is believed to be the mother of Anell Agyapong, who the Member of Parliament exposed as a drug addict and into men.

The angry mother in the viral video has lashed out at Mr Agyapong over the manner in which he handled their daughter’s situation.

ALSO READ:

Though she admitted her daughter’s situation, she alleged worse things were happening in Mr Agyapong’s house.

She has since dared the tough-talking politician to bring all his children and allow for a hair follicle test to be conducted on them.

Watch the video below: