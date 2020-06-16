Afia Schwarzenegger is not ready to lay down her fighting tools as she challenges Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P-Mobile, Phillip Brobbey whom she has allegedly defamed.

Lawyers for Mr Brobbey had written to Afia Schwarzenegger, requesting her to retract and apologise for an Instagram publication she made that were deemed to be defamatory to the businessman.

But when the letter was delivered to the foul-mouthed Afia, she burnt it as she videoed herself amid insults to the one who delivered it and the law firm that wrote the letter.

Afia has gone ahead to dare the businessman to go to court for she has no time for unnecessary exchanges.

While burning the letter in the video, she claimed that Mr Brobbey had paid her with a “fake cheque”.

Below is the video of Afia burning the letter: