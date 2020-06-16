Foul-mouthed media person and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, is in more trouble as she risks a defamation suit for defaming a businessman.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of P-Mobile, Mr Phillip Brobbey is, through his lawyers, demanding a withdrawal and apology from Afia for malicious and reckless statements she published that was calculated to defame him.

Afia had posted a photo of Mr Brobbey with a caption that suggested he owed her money that he was refusing to pay.

Her claims, according to Mr Brobbey, are totally false as he has a witness to vouch that his outfit indeed paid Afia a sum of GHS 40,000 with 20 deep freezers as was agreed in their contract.

The settlement, according to the ‘retraction and apology’ letter in the possession of adomonline.com, was done even though Afia unilaterally abrogated the contract just after six months.

According to the letter, Afia Schar called for assistance from Mr Brobbey who declined, leaving her to threaten to blackmail him and his company.

Mr Brobbey is, therefore, by the letter, demanding Afia Schwarzenegger to take down all the defamatory publications from her Instagram page and other platforms, as well as render an unreserved apology via the same channel.

Should she fail to adhere to the demands of the letter, Mr Brobbey’s lawyers say they will resort to a redress in court without recourse to her.

