The police in Zamfara state have arrested a 25-year-old man, Aminu Bala, who allegedly raped and murdered his elder brother’s wife, Hauwau Iliyasu.

The state police command spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed his arrest to newsmen, said the suspect, who is a native of Maradun Local Government Area in the state, confessed to raping the woman and then killed her.

“On June 15, 2020, a report was received by the police that a housewife, Hauwau Iliyasu, 25, a resident of the Damba area, was raped and killed.

“The police, upon the receipt of the information, rushed to the scene and met a woman lying in a pool of her own blood.

“The whole body was butchered with a machete and she was evacuated to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where she was confirmed dead.

“The husband of the deceased, Kabiru Bala, said the suspect once warned him that he would kill his wife,” he said.

Shehu said Bala will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.