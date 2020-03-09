Controversial actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has finally forgiven her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah for domestic abuse and indecent exposure.

In a backpedal to September 2017, Mr Abrokwah recorded nude video of Afia and the video was leaked on social media after he caught her red-handed having extra marital affair and threatened to disfigure her with acid.

Years after a court case and vowing to deal bitterly with her adversary, the comedienne has finally forgiven her ex-husband and buried the hatchet.

ALSO

She revealed in a lengthy open letter on Instagram that her decision, which comes a day before the final trial hearing, is a birthday gift to her mother.

Read her post below:

View this post on Instagram

An Open Letter To My Ex Good day Lawrence Abrokwah I know for a fact you have tasted the wrath of God,besides that I love the fact that you have seen me grow,I have also proved without any doubt that I am a seed from heaven..one can"t bring me down ..Any attempt to bury me is an attempt that will push my growth. Today 9/03/20 I Queen Afia Schwarzenegger FORGIVE you and set you FREE..I ask God to forgive you and your generation especially your daughter..I pray she never in her life meet a man like you. As I told you I am telling you again,Worship God in truthfulness and he will help you. I am a prophetic child and NO ONE CAN BRING ME DOWN…Hahhhahahahahahahahaahahahahahahahaha..remember I told you !!! Tomorrow 10/03/20 is my mum's bday and the gift I want to give my mum is this. As you know tomorrow 10/03/20 is Judgement day of your criminal case at Land Court 1 but I won't be there..it has always been the State Vrs Lawrence Abrokwah. I wish you luck,…….I Afia Agyeiwaa Sikabediden I dont care… As I knew you had slave masters so why have they deserted you now??? This must be a big lesson to you as not all that glitter is gold. You were a very bad chapter in a very good book but I took some lessons from there.. Today when I talk about domestic violence I do it with passion becos I survived. I wish you well and pray you work on yourself. I am Agyeiwaa, And Just like the eagle I am..I am flying in success and to me it is enough revenge to you and your slave masters. Good luck. God bless us all. LEAVE TO LIVE!!!! #onyamekala #onyamehighlyinvolved #SchwarTv #Schwarfm Hair @shasha_wigs Top @divastrend Skin goals @reggy_truevine_health_n_beauti

A post shared by 👑Queen Afia Schwarzenegger👑 (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR