Controversial actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has finally forgiven her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah for domestic abuse and indecent exposure.

In a backpedal to September 2017, Mr Abrokwah recorded nude video of Afia and the video was leaked on social media after he caught her red-handed having extra marital affair and threatened to disfigure her with acid.

Years after a court case and vowing to deal bitterly with her adversary, the comedienne has finally forgiven her ex-husband and buried the hatchet.

She revealed in a lengthy open letter on Instagram that her decision, which comes a day before the final trial hearing, is a birthday gift to her mother.

Read her post below: