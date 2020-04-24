Actress Afia Schwarzenegger has said that she would not apologise to rapper Trigmatic after he claimed she made some defamatory comments about him.

The rapper’s lawyers had served the actress a letter demanding she apologises for claiming he had an affair with beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa who is also the wife of popular businessman, Dr Kweku Oteng.

It also said Afia Schwarzenegger had further alleged that Trigmatic is the father of Akua’s one-year-old daughter.

However, according to her, these comments were not directed at the ‘Eighth Element’ composer.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger said that she does not have the time to retract or apologise for any statement.

She added that the rapper is not the only one called Trigmatic on Facebook.

“Retract and apologise for what,” she said adding that she does not want to start a feud between Trigmatic and herself.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Trigmatic has given Afia 72 hours, at the time of serving the notice, to apologise to the rapper or face court action.