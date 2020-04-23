Police in Kenya have arrested two people who escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in the country’s capital, Nairobi.

They were among dozens of others who were filmed jumping over a wall of the quarantine centre, drawing public condemnation.

The two were arrested while drinking at a bar in Roysambu area, north of the city, and were taken back to the quarantine centre.

During their arrest they said they had planned the escape as no testing was being conducted on them.

They also said the order to foot their bills during their enforced confinement was a factor as they could afford the money.

