Black Entertainment Television (BET) has gathered some African-American artistes in Hollywood, to perform for its virtual concert dubbed BETCovidRelief.

In this edition of the concert, Kirk Franklin took the viewers to church with his song ‘Smile’.

Joining the celebrated artiste to perform was singer Fantasia, actor and singer Tyrese Gibson, gospel singer Kelly Price, Jonathan McReynolds and many more.

Sharing a word before the BETCovidRelief performance, Kirk Franklin urged people to stay strong and trust God to take them through this storm.