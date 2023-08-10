It has been more than five years since rapper Trigmatic had a big song but he says he is not bothered by that because is he making money in other areas.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Trigmatic said jumping on stage is not his priority since he is working on other ventures which are equally bringing in money.

“I want to leave a legacy and I know I am on the right path. Apart from my rice business which is doing well, I am also into other things which fetch me money and I am so happy I never boxed myself into doing only music at the time,” he said.

“Very soon, Ghanaians will know what I have been doing behind the scenes. I recently met with Mr Eazi of Nigeria and other big giants in the music industry and something big is about to happen,” Trigmatic told Graphic Showbiz.

Asked if he would go back to radio, Trigmatic who worked at Vibe FM and YFM for four years, said radio was the last thing he would consider no matter the amount of money he was offered.

“I resigned from YFM because I couldn’t continue working for people. It is about time I became my own boss and I am happy where I am now. However, I have held several music business dialogues and I get invitations from other countries to speak on music business.

“Gradually we are getting there, as for going back to radio I don’t think I will do that,” Trigmatic added.