An Accra High Court has set Thursday, August 17, to rule on the confirmation or otherwise of the freezing of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s bank accounts.

The embattled public officer’s accounts and investments containing substantial amounts of dollars and cedis were frozen as part of investigations into corruption allegations.

The OSP is also seeking a “confirmation of the seizure by the Office of the Special Prosecutor of the property of the Respondent upon the grounds contained in the accompanying affidavit and for any further order(s) as the court may deem fit.”

This was contained in documents intercepted by JoyNews.

This comes after two house helps, Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, were accused of stealing huge sums of money from the residence of Madam Cecilia Dapaah.

According to court documents, the monies and other items that were allegedly stolen from the former Sanitation Minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, took place between the months of July and October 2022.

The other suspects in the case include a current and former boyfriend of Patience, as well as her father, who are reported to have all played various roles.

