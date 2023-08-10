The Techiman North District Chief Executive (DCE) has justified move to stop the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament from installing traffic light in the area.

The DCE, Everson Addo-Donkor, has said he could not sit and watch the MP, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, take credit for a project the Akufo-Addo-led government was executing in the area.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the DCE claimed Madam Ofosu-Adjare brought in a brass band for the project which was baseless.

To him, the project was being executed by the government under the supervision of the assembly and therefore didn’t understand why the MP wanted to take credit for it.

“The whole issue was not because I’m against the project but the dirty politics going on. The NDC is accusing the government of corruption, mismanagement, and reckless spending, and that we have done nothing for the people.

“Yet we have money to install traffic light for you to hire a brass band and dance ahead of it. Why should I sit down and watch on while you take credit for something you didn’t do?” he stated.

But the MP who also spoke on the same show, stated she has been pursuing the contract since March 2021 because it was her campaign promise.

However, Mr Addo-Donkor disrupted it over claims that it would make her popular in the area.

She lamented this was not the first time the DCE has demonstrated such conduct and accused him of sabotaging every project she initiates in the area.

“I understand his frustration because, in two years, he hasn’t been able to do anything.

but as an opposition MP, I have been able to undertake a lot of projects.

“I have established an ICT centre among others with plans currently underway to construct a training college. I’m really struggling with developmental projects in the area even though I won’t be a beneficiary but it is important we think about Techiman North instead of political differences and who brings what,” she said.

There was confusion at Tuobodom in the Techiman North District on Wednesday after some aggrieved supporters of the MP confronted Mr Addo-Donkor over his attempt to frustrate the installation of the new traffic light in the district capital.

It took the timely intervention of the District Police Command to restore calm in the town.

She was prevented from entering the Tuobodom township by the DCE, who blocked the road and ordered the police not to grant access for the contractor to undertake the traffic light installation.

Some irate youth in an interview who did not take this lightly accused Mr Addo-Donkor of preventing developmental projects in the area.