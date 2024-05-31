Private schools in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region have been using tricycles and unapproved vehicles to transport pupils to and from school.

This practice according to the Techiman North District NADMO Director, Samuel Agyei Effah, is dangerous and must cease immediately to avoid disasters.

Mr. Effah stated that, NADMO mounted a checkpoint on the Tuobodom-Techiman Highway to inspect school buses as part of their mandate to prevent disasters in the country.

He warned that some schools were using buckets of pick-ups to transport pupils, while others had buses in terrible conditions, with no insurance or roadworthy documents, and drivers with no licenses.

He also reiterated that, their operations will continue in Techiman North District, with the first phase of the exercise aimed at inspecting, identifying, and warning schools whose buses are not in good shape.

NADMO said it will collaborate with the Police to prosecute offenders who do not make positive changes in their school transport system.

READ ALSO: