Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) and Chairman of The Forum has disclosed that Organised Labour has exerted pressure on the Board of the Social Security and National Trust (SSNIT) to halt any plans to divest 60% shares in four hotels.

In an interview with the media following a crucial meeting with the Board of SSNIT, chaired by veteran journalist Madam Elizabeth Ohene on Thursday, May 30, Bampoe Addo emphasised that the leadership of Organised Labour has firmly urged the Board to terminate the deal to transfer ownership rights to Rock City Hotel, which is owned by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Mr Bampoe Addo underscored the significance of labour’s intervention in SSNIT’s affairs, asserting that it is the contributions of workers that sustain SSNIT’s operations.

He conveyed the determination of Organised Labour to assert control over SSNIT, emphasising their vested interest in ensuring that decisions regarding the management and utilisation of SSNIT funds align with the best interests of contributors.

“We were not convinced. There are so many negatives in the transaction that we have pointed out to them. How can you go through a tender process and give specifications and along the line you change the specifications? Our Procurement Act does not allow this. We have told them to cancel the deal.”

“We will take control, this is our money. We will take control, SSNIT does not need to go ahead with the deal, …they dare not go ahead with the deal, and we have asked for a total restructuring of SSNIT,” he said.

Numerous groups and individuals, including the Trades Union Congress, have strongly criticized the transaction ever since it was revealed that Rock City Hotel, owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, had secured a bid to acquire a 60% stake in the four hotels.

The outcry intensified following a formal petition submitted by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, urging the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate allegations surrounding the sale of the hotels.

In response to the public uproar and the petition filed by Ablakwa, the Union took action by petitioning the SSNIT board.

Despite labour being represented by four individuals on the SSNIT board, the board called for a meeting to address the concerns raised by various stakeholders.