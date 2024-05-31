Peace-building fund project launched to strengthen social cohesion in Northern Region

The Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah has commended the launch of a Peace-building Fund Project in Tamale.

This is aimed at enhancing social cohesion and social contract through the empowerment of women and youth in the three Northern regions of Ghana.

The Peacebuilding Fund Project will support transformation in beneficiary districts and communities, promoting sustainable development and lasting peace.

The project, implemented in partnership with the United Nations and other stakeholders, seeks to address localised conflicts and challenges threatening Ghana’s peace and stability. These include chieftaincy disputes, farmer-herder conflicts, environmental degradation, and youth unemployment.

Naana Eyiah acknowledged Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful country in a volatile region, attributing this to the collective efforts of citizens, civil society organisations, traditional leaders, and security agencies.

However, she emphasised the need for concerted action to address emerging threats and complex challenges.

The Deputy Minister expressed gratitude to the Peace-building Fund, the United Nations, and implementing partners for their commitment to peace and development in Ghana.

Ahead of the upcoming elections, Naana Eyiah called for a peaceful, transparent, and democratic process that reflects the values and aspirations of the nation, urging all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of democracy and safeguard peace.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu admonished beneficiaries to take advantage of the fund and work collectively to ensure peace during and after the elections.

The UN Resident Coordinator, H. E. Charles Abani stated that Ghana has an enviable democracy on the continent and as such has become a haven for pilfering arms from the Sahel region.

According to Mr. Abani this is one of the reasons the UN is aligning with Government to enhance social cohesion in the three Northern Regions in working towards peace before, during and after the elections.

The project launch marks a significant step towards consolidating peace and stability in Northern Ghana, and the Government’s commitment to empowering women and youth as a catalyst for sustainable development and peace-building.

READ ALSO: