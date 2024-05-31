One arrested in Tamale for illegal possesion of firearms

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in Tamale in the Northern Region for illegally possessing firearms and ammunition.

The suspect has been identified as Imarana Abdulai Gomda was arrested at Datoyili Barrier on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024.

During the operation, the Police confiscated two SMG rifles, six rounds of 9MM ammunition, and two empty magazines from the suspect.

Imarana Gomda is currently in custody and is assisting the Police with their investigation.

