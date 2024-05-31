The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has issued a stern warning to the general public, particularly mothers, urging them to remain vigilant against counterfeit and unhygienic diapers being circulated in the market.

This caution comes in response to recent alerts from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) regarding the importation of unsanitary baby diapers.

The FDA’s warning prompted the seizure and subsequent destruction of numerous 40-foot containers of confiscated diapers discovered at a recycling plant in Ashaiman.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, May 30, Kofi Kapito, the CEO of the Agency, underscored the significant health hazards posed by these substandard diapers, particularly to infants and young children.

Mr Kapito stressed the importance of ensuring that diapers meet stringent hygiene and safety standards to safeguard the well-being of consumers.

“There are companies who intentionally bring in these fake diapers which don’t meet the standard, so we are creating awareness to let parents know that the fact that the diaper is cheap doesn’t mean it is of good quality.”

“Let us squeeze ourselves if we can because the cost to the parents might be more because they bought a cheap diaper…it may cause some internal illness for your child which will cost you more to treat and I am pleading with the public to be careful,” he cautioned.

He commended the FDA for swiftly and decisively removing these illicit products from circulation, thereby safeguarding consumer safety.

“I am happy that when the Food and Drugs Authority do their post-market inspection, it can identify that somebody brought in a product that is not even registered, and so let us applaud the Authority.”

Kwesi Pratt’s emotional reaction to Godfred Dame’s leaked tape [Watch]