The Tokor Circuit Court has remanded four staff of the Somé Senior High School(SHS) in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region into police custody.

This was when they appeared before the court on Monday, May 27, 2024.

Accra-based Citi FM reports the four pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing levelled against them.

The accused including the Assistant Headmistress in charge of academics, the Bursar, the Matron, and the storekeeper were arraigned for their alleged involvement in stealing food items meant for students.

In a related development, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted the Bursar, Richard Ametorxe, the storekeeper; Alex Obuadi and the Matron; Yorm Dzikumu and has constituted a committee to investigate the matter within two weeks.

This comes after Yorm was caught on Friday by some alumni and the Assembly member, leaving the school with food items.

The stolen items included tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, among others.

