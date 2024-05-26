Two more individuals, including the Assistant headmistress and a cook, have been apprehended alongside the matron and bursar of Somé Senior High School in the Ketu South Municipality.

They are suspected to be part of a scheme to steal food supplies designated for students.

On Friday evening, May 24, alumni and an Assembly member intercepted the bursar and matron as they were departing the school premises.

Upon inspection, a stash of food items was discovered in both a bag and the car’s trunk.

Following these initial arrests, the Assistant Headmistress was taken into custody by the police for further investigation.

Among the seized items were tin tomatoes, mackerel, cleaning agents, and insecticide spray, all found in the possession of the matron.

The Senior Housemaster, Byron Kwakutsey Kpeli in an interview with Citi News said they have been doing this for a long time.

“This has been going on for a long time, and this arrest will bring some change. There are mixed feelings in the school following the arrests. The police have been to the school to conduct investigations, and the storekeeper has been invited for questioning” he added.

Sources indicate that all four suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 27, 2024.