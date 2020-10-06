Mzbel drops wild photos amid social media feud

Singer Mzbel has shared hot photos on social media and she seems to be having more fun amid her virtual feud with actress and presenter Afia Schwarzenegger.

The ’16 Years’ singer looked much younger as she poses with her black and white Louis Vuitton jacket while sipping Louis XIII cognac.

Looking at the photos, Mzbel appeared not perturbed by the social media feud she is having with her colleague industry player.

Her caption for the photos required answers from her fans. What is the biggest lie u ever heard? She quizzed.

