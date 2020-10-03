Gospel singer and pastor, Sonnie Badu, has released a tribute video to Ghanaian artist, Ray Styles of Penciled Celebrities fame.

The video shows the conversations Badu had with the famed pencil artist on Whatsapp before his passing.

Ray Styles, known in real life as Emmanuel Apraku, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in India.

He died at the Apollo Hospital in the Indian capital city New Delhi, where he was receiving treatment for a liver-related problem.

The news of his death caused pain on social media as many had hoped for his return from India in good health and he had also hoped so.

In his chats with Badu as shared in the tribute video by the singer, Ray Syles, was optimistic of his recovery and even declared at a point that he will live and not die even before he got the funds to travel to India.

On the eve of his travel to India, Ray Styles told Badu that he knew his healing will come from the heavens and that God has already gone ahead of him to prepare his healing.

But unfortunately, Ray Styles did not make even though he was reported to have been responding to treatment.

Sharing the video, Badu commended Ray Styles for his strong fighting spirit even in times of his trouble. “Rest in power It’s taken a minute for me to say good bye @penciledcelebrities … rest in power , you fought a good fight and your faith in God was beautiful …. till we meet again.. it’s purple #RIP.”