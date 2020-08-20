Social media users have started a campaign to raise funds to pay for the surgery of popular artist, Emmanuel Apraku best known as Ray Styles.

The young artist fell critically ill due to liver cancer causing him to grow lean.

Several revered personalities have joined the appeal for funds targeted to raise £40,000 which is needed for the surgery.

The artist, Ray.

There is a GoFundMe account that has been created to garner contributions from sympathisers.

Below are some of his works and tweets from the supporters:

Put Ray Styles in your plans today. We want to see more #PenciledCelebrities so let’s keep him alive. Donate via the GoFundMe page or the Mobile Money number. And please share this post now. pic.twitter.com/YoF9QmNxkT— Lexis Bill (@lexisbill) August 20, 2020

Let’s do this! Let’s contribute to save a precious life!

Gofundme link below or MoMo on the flyer!https://t.co/pgLHBfciI2 https://t.co/UHUPanIpui— Lucy Quist (@LucyQuist) August 20, 2020

https://t.co/NiK5jaeKMf#HelpSaveRay— ተony.🚀 #FriendsOfRay #HelpSaveRay (@Thornnie_) August 20, 2020

Ray of @penciledcelebs is an amazing artist. He’s desperately in need of a liver surgery to save his life. 😭Please make a donation to support Ray. No amount is too small – https://t.co/WQFSBDL5Dz



Please retweet.— Ivy Barley (@ivybarley) August 20, 2020

Kindly help lets make then world livable for brother Emmanuel Apraku https://t.co/Gkpc0GWQjt— KING OF ACCRA (@kingofaccra) August 19, 2020

The owner of the famous ‘Penciled Celebrities’ brand has actively supported a plethora of social awareness campaigns with his art.