Yahaya Mohammed, Aduana Stars’ livewire and first baby daddy of actress Tracey Boakye, has broken his silence amid the ongoing ‘Papa No’ saga.

Following her banter with Mzbel on social media, many have been asking about the real father of the actress’ little daughter.

The football star, speaking in an interview, said he had heard about the saga on social media but is yet to personally contact actress Boakye over the issue.

“I haven’t been able to listen and watch the videos on social media but I don’t go by rumours so I want to personally contact her and confirm from her,” he said.

ALSO READ:

However, when asked if the actress blackmailed him as is being purported, he said no.

Watch the video below: