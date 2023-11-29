The Bole District Magistrate Court has sentenced a 24-year-old driver, Yahaya Mohammed, to six years in prison.

Mohammed was charged with conspiracy to commit the crime of stealing after he was caught stealing motorbikes and vehicles parts in the Savannah region.

Prosecutor, ASP Wisdom Pavis, revealed that police had issued a bench warrant for the accused for a similar offense. He faced two year jail sentence.

This month, Mohammed conspired with another individual for a theft-related offense, leading to his conviction and an additional four-year sentence, totaling six years in imprisonment.

The presiding judge, His Worship Edward Essel emphasized that, this six-year sentence serves as a stern warning to individuals attempting to evade justice.