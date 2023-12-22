A yet-to-be identified man was discovered inside his Toyota SUV car in G.R.A, Benin City, Edo State.

The deceased, who was seated behind the steering wheel and fastened to his seatbelt, was found at a junction on Thursday morning, December 21, 2023, without any sign of bodily injury to suggest a violent attack.

Police investigators found the man with his trousers pockets and the interior of his car ransacked in a suspected robbery.

Investigators at the Homicide Section, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), are attempting to identify him and reach out to his family, as his phone is missing.

Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident said that the only available clue is a hotel receipt with the name Dr. Eromon David