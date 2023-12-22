Ghanaian duo, comprising ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and photojournalist cum researcher, Muntaka Chasant and Bénédicte Kurzen have won the 13th edition of the Carmignac Journalism Award in France.

The prize is dedicated to Ghana and the ecological and human challenges associated with the transboundary flow of electronic waste.

The Ghanaian duo spent almost a year documenting an ambiguous and complex ecosystem of e-waste.

This is not only a crucial economic opportunity for thousands of Ghanaians, but it also has a considerable human and environmental impact.

While combining a national and international approach, the team studied the ramifications of e-waste trafficking between Europe and Ghana, revealing the opacity of this globalized cycle.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas at the packed auditorium in France ahead of the announcement

The prize was awarded to a team made up of investigative anti-corruption journalist and activist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, photojournalists Muntaka Chasant, and Bénédicte Kurzen (NOOR).

“Moving away from the stereotype portrayal of Ghana as the dustbin of the world, they would spend months documenting the complex e-waste ecosystem.

Combining a national and international approach, the trio would study the ramifications of e-waste trafficking between Europe and Ghana, revealing the opacity of this globalized circuit,” the Carmignac Foundation, organizers of the award, emphasized whilst announcing the awards at a heavily packed Visa pour l’Image international photojournalism festival in Perpignan, Southern France.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas said it was an honor for him to win the award, adding that it would provide him and his team with the opportunity to dive deeper into the ecosystem of e-waste in Africa.

On his part, Muntaka Chasant, an academician and researcher, indicated that the issue does not “only show the human and environmental costs of informal e-waste practices, but also how the secondary raw materials they extract contain critical minerals that are key to the green transition of Ghana.”

For Benedict Kurzen, he was happy to have won the award.

