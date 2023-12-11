A heartwarming wedding ceremony took place at Far East Rand Hospital, South Africa, where a patient exchanged vows and rings with his beloved.

Despite undergoing treatment at the hospital, the patient, whose identity remains undisclosed, was determined to honor his commitment to marriage.

The hospital administration, recognizing the significance of the occasion, graciously permitted the ceremony to proceed in the ward.

Videos capturing the touching event revealed the patient, his bride, and their families elegantly dressed in matching attire.

The hospital staff, moved by the occasion, joined in and serenaded the couple.

The ward was adorned with wedding banners of the couple’s photographs, making the scene romantic as the pastor officiated the ceremony.