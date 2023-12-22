Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton says his side is among other countries favourites to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana, under the former Premier League head trainer, is looking to end a 41-year wait to win the AFCON trophy after last doing so in 1982.

In the last two editions of the AFCON, the Black Stars failed to glitter. Ghana exited at the Round of 16 in Egypt in 2019 before exiting at the group phase in 2021 in Cameroon.

Hughton, who led Ghana to qualification for next year’s tournament to be played in Ivory Coast believes the Black Stars have what it takes to win the competition.

“There are a lot of strong teams…Cameroon, Morocco, of course for what they have done for obvious reasons, Senegal because of what they have done,” he told talkSPORTS.

“I would like to think Ghana because we are next door. We will bring good support. It’s a long time since we won.”

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group B in the tournament that has been slated for January 13 to February 11.

Ghana will play Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, Egypt four days later, and Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22.

